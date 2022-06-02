English
    Balmer Invest Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 576.62 crore, up 15.26% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie Investment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 576.62 crore in March 2022 up 15.26% from Rs. 500.27 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.17 crore in March 2022 down 1.25% from Rs. 47.76 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.90 crore in March 2022 down 24.86% from Rs. 107.67 crore in March 2021.

    Balmer Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.52 in March 2021.

    Balmer Invest shares closed at 376.60 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.51% returns over the last 6 months and -21.23% over the last 12 months.

    Balmer Lawrie Investment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations576.62506.35500.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations576.62506.35500.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials392.63345.81336.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.584.120.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.535.95-9.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.9439.0840.27
    Depreciation14.0714.1814.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies13.480.5025.63
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.1974.1743.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.2622.5449.81
    Other Income22.575.4543.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.8327.9893.18
    Interest3.193.862.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.6424.1390.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax63.6424.1390.21
    Tax26.975.6624.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.6818.4766.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.6818.4766.09
    Minority Interest---9.53-27.66
    Share Of P/L Of Associates10.498.749.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates47.1717.6847.76
    Equity Share Capital22.2022.2022.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.507.9621.52
    Diluted EPS13.507.9621.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.507.9621.52
    Diluted EPS13.507.9621.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:55 pm
