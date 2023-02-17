Balmer Invest Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 515.87 crore, up 1.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 515.87 crore in December 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 506.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.42 crore in December 2022 up 38.16% from Rs. 17.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.21 crore in December 2022 up 30.95% from Rs. 42.16 crore in December 2021.