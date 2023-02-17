 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balmer Invest Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 515.87 crore, up 1.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie Investment are:

Net Sales at Rs 515.87 crore in December 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 506.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.42 crore in December 2022 up 38.16% from Rs. 17.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.21 crore in December 2022 up 30.95% from Rs. 42.16 crore in December 2021.

Balmer Lawrie Investment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 515.87 552.89 506.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 515.87 552.89 506.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 353.31 392.95 345.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 4.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.12 2.14 5.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.50 57.29 39.08
Depreciation 14.45 13.89 14.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.75 -- 0.50
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.59 60.60 74.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.38 26.02 22.54
Other Income 3.38 7.81 5.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.76 33.83 27.98
Interest 5.10 3.67 3.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.67 30.16 24.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.67 30.16 24.13
Tax 10.21 11.05 5.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.46 19.11 18.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.46 19.11 18.47
Minority Interest -12.48 -- -9.53
Share Of P/L Of Associates 11.44 16.14 8.74
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.42 35.26 17.68
Equity Share Capital 22.20 22.20 22.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.00 10.24 7.96
Diluted EPS 11.00 10.24 7.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.00 10.24 7.96
Diluted EPS 11.00 10.24 7.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited