    Balmer Invest Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 515.87 crore, up 1.88% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie Investment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 515.87 crore in December 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 506.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.42 crore in December 2022 up 38.16% from Rs. 17.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.21 crore in December 2022 up 30.95% from Rs. 42.16 crore in December 2021.

    Balmer Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 11.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.96 in December 2021.

    Balmer Invest shares closed at 363.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.80% returns over the last 6 months and -5.27% over the last 12 months.

    Balmer Lawrie Investment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations515.87552.89506.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations515.87552.89506.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials353.31392.95345.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods----4.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.122.145.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.5057.2939.08
    Depreciation14.4513.8914.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.75--0.50
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.5960.6074.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.3826.0222.54
    Other Income3.387.815.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.7633.8327.98
    Interest5.103.673.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.6730.1624.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.6730.1624.13
    Tax10.2111.055.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.4619.1118.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.4619.1118.47
    Minority Interest-12.48---9.53
    Share Of P/L Of Associates11.4416.148.74
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.4235.2617.68
    Equity Share Capital22.2022.2022.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0010.247.96
    Diluted EPS11.0010.247.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0010.247.96
    Diluted EPS11.0010.247.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

