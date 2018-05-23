App
May 23, 2018 10:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ballarpur Industries Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 145.82 cr

The company, which makes writing and printing paper, had posted a net loss of Rs 243.37 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

Avantha group firm Ballarpur Industries consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 145.82 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, on the account of higher income.

The company, which makes writing and printing paper, had posted a net loss of Rs 243.37 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 224.09 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 137.21 crore in the year-ago period, Ballarpur Industries (BILT) said in a BSE filing.

The stock was trading 0.36 percent lower at Rs 10.93 apiece on the BSE.

