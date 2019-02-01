Ballarpur Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 120.08 crore, up 45.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ballarpur Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 120.08 crore in December 2018 up 45.89% from Rs. 82.31 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.08 crore in December 2018 down 27.54% from Rs. 80.04 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2018 down 2773.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.
Ballarpur Ind shares closed at 3.65 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -62.18% returns over the last 6 months and -76.75% over the last 12 months.
|Ballarpur Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|120.08
|112.15
|82.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|120.08
|112.15
|82.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.61
|45.68
|32.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.20
|10.23
|-2.23
|Power & Fuel
|37.19
|38.75
|36.42
|Employees Cost
|20.85
|16.62
|17.79
|Depreciation
|15.92
|16.04
|18.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.73
|15.58
|9.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.02
|-30.75
|-29.82
|Other Income
|10.79
|45.87
|11.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.23
|15.12
|-18.27
|Interest
|51.75
|56.75
|61.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-71.98
|-41.63
|-80.04
|Exceptional Items
|-30.10
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-102.08
|-41.63
|-80.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-102.08
|-41.63
|-80.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-102.08
|-41.63
|-80.04
|Equity Share Capital
|258.69
|258.71
|258.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-0.32
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-0.32
|-0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-0.32
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-0.32
|-0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited