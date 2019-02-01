Ballarpur Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 120.08 crore, up 45.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.08 crore in December 2018 up 45.89% from Rs. 82.31 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.08 crore in December 2018 down 27.54% from Rs. 80.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2018 down 2773.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

Ballarpur Ind shares closed at 3.65 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -62.18% returns over the last 6 months and -76.75% over the last 12 months.