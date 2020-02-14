Ballarpur Ind Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 816.81 crore, down 14.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ballarpur Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 816.81 crore in December 2019 down 14.48% from Rs. 955.13 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 649.24 crore in December 2019 down 326.23% from Rs. 152.32 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.91 crore in December 2019 down 33.69% from Rs. 210.99 crore in December 2018.
Ballarpur Ind shares closed at 0.55 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.38% returns over the last 6 months and -85.33% over the last 12 months.
|Ballarpur Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|816.81
|826.39
|955.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|816.81
|826.39
|955.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|401.02
|446.95
|520.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|24.03
|--
|0.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|36.09
|-12.76
|-51.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|123.50
|Employees Cost
|70.06
|60.88
|81.39
|Depreciation
|63.05
|62.81
|65.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|160.39
|204.11
|107.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|62.17
|64.40
|108.02
|Other Income
|14.69
|22.85
|37.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|76.86
|87.25
|145.30
|Interest
|197.40
|210.38
|205.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-120.54
|-123.13
|-59.93
|Exceptional Items
|-434.90
|99.40
|-33.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-555.44
|-23.73
|-92.93
|Tax
|0.06
|--
|10.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-555.50
|-23.73
|-103.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-210.62
|-51.80
|-49.16
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-766.12
|-75.53
|-152.54
|Minority Interest
|116.88
|-12.01
|-0.09
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.05
|0.31
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-649.24
|-87.49
|-152.32
|Equity Share Capital
|258.71
|258.71
|258.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.02
|-0.67
|-1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-5.02
|-0.67
|-1.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.02
|-0.67
|-1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-5.02
|-0.67
|-1.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:52 am