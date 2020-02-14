Ballarpur Ind Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 816.81 crore, down 14.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 816.81 crore in December 2019 down 14.48% from Rs. 955.13 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 649.24 crore in December 2019 down 326.23% from Rs. 152.32 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.91 crore in December 2019 down 33.69% from Rs. 210.99 crore in December 2018.

Ballarpur Ind shares closed at 0.55 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.38% returns over the last 6 months and -85.33% over the last 12 months.