Balkrishna Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 47.41 crore, down 18.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.41 crore in September 2019 down 18.34% from Rs. 58.05 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.48 crore in September 2019 up 39.65% from Rs. 14.06 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2019 up 64.93% from Rs. 8.24 crore in September 2018.

Balkrishna shares closed at 19.20 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.47% returns over the last 6 months and -62.54% over the last 12 months.