Balkrishna Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 47.41 crore, down 18.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Paper Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.41 crore in September 2019 down 18.34% from Rs. 58.05 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.48 crore in September 2019 up 39.65% from Rs. 14.06 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2019 up 64.93% from Rs. 8.24 crore in September 2018.
Balkrishna shares closed at 19.20 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.47% returns over the last 6 months and -62.54% over the last 12 months.
|Balkrishna Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.41
|46.55
|58.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.41
|46.55
|58.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.00
|30.23
|33.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.68
|-0.36
|5.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|8.91
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.28
|2.88
|3.41
|Depreciation
|1.68
|1.63
|1.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.29
|9.89
|23.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.52
|-6.62
|-9.99
|Other Income
|-0.05
|1.08
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.57
|-5.55
|-9.91
|Interest
|3.39
|3.96
|3.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.96
|-9.50
|-13.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.96
|-9.50
|-13.62
|Tax
|0.52
|0.48
|0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.48
|-9.99
|-14.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.48
|-9.99
|-14.06
|Equity Share Capital
|10.74
|10.74
|10.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.90
|-9.30
|-13.09
|Diluted EPS
|-7.90
|-9.30
|-13.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.90
|-9.30
|-13.09
|Diluted EPS
|-7.90
|-9.30
|-13.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
