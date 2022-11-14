 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balkrishna Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,704.29 crore, up 31.93% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,704.29 crore in September 2022 up 31.93% from Rs. 2,049.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 403.80 crore in September 2022 up 7.05% from Rs. 377.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 670.50 crore in September 2022 up 2.68% from Rs. 652.97 crore in September 2021.

Balkrishna Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 20.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.51 in September 2021.

Balkrishna Ind shares closed at 1,889.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.85% returns over the last 6 months and -21.13% over the last 12 months.

Balkrishna Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,704.29 2,646.28 2,049.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,704.29 2,646.28 2,049.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,207.41 1,377.90 977.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.76 22.21 17.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 135.86 -130.91 -66.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 102.22 107.13 99.43
Depreciation 134.06 126.20 108.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 788.50 814.49 502.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 310.48 329.26 411.43
Other Income 225.96 102.32 133.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 536.44 431.58 544.50
Interest 4.31 2.74 1.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 532.13 428.84 542.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 532.13 428.84 542.69
Tax 128.33 109.10 165.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 403.80 319.74 377.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 403.80 319.74 377.22
Equity Share Capital 38.66 38.66 38.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.89 16.54 19.51
Diluted EPS 20.89 16.54 19.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.89 16.54 19.51
Diluted EPS 20.89 16.54 19.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
