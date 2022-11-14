English
    Balkrishna Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,704.29 crore, up 31.93% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,704.29 crore in September 2022 up 31.93% from Rs. 2,049.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 403.80 crore in September 2022 up 7.05% from Rs. 377.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 670.50 crore in September 2022 up 2.68% from Rs. 652.97 crore in September 2021.

    Balkrishna Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 20.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.51 in September 2021.

    Balkrishna Ind shares closed at 1,889.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.85% returns over the last 6 months and -21.13% over the last 12 months.

    Balkrishna Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,704.292,646.282,049.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,704.292,646.282,049.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,207.411,377.90977.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.7622.2117.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks135.86-130.91-66.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost102.22107.1399.43
    Depreciation134.06126.20108.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses788.50814.49502.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax310.48329.26411.43
    Other Income225.96102.32133.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax536.44431.58544.50
    Interest4.312.741.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax532.13428.84542.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax532.13428.84542.69
    Tax128.33109.10165.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities403.80319.74377.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period403.80319.74377.22
    Equity Share Capital38.6638.6638.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.8916.5419.51
    Diluted EPS20.8916.5419.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.8916.5419.51
    Diluted EPS20.8916.5419.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
