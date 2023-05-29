English
    Balkrishna Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,317.63 crore, down 2.37% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,317.63 crore in March 2023 down 2.37% from Rs. 2,373.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 255.55 crore in March 2023 down 31.61% from Rs. 373.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 524.79 crore in March 2023 down 13.58% from Rs. 607.23 crore in March 2022.

    Balkrishna Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.33 in March 2022.

    Balkrishna Ind shares closed at 2,469.20 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.77% returns over the last 6 months and 12.24% over the last 12 months.

    Balkrishna Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,317.632,142.322,373.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,317.632,142.322,373.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,136.361,082.521,122.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.4626.9521.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.7528.49-41.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.9199.9089.87
    Depreciation151.45144.92116.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses572.35647.21681.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax319.35112.33382.82
    Other Income53.9943.11107.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax373.34155.44490.54
    Interest24.9913.602.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax348.35141.84488.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax348.35141.84488.40
    Tax92.8042.22114.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities255.5599.62373.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period255.5599.62373.69
    Equity Share Capital38.6638.6638.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.225.1519.33
    Diluted EPS13.225.1519.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.225.1519.33
    Diluted EPS13.225.1519.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Balkrishna Ind #Balkrishna Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #tyres
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:00 am