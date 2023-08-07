English
    Balkrishna Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,120.02 crore, down 19.89% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,120.02 crore in June 2023 down 19.89% from Rs. 2,646.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 312.28 crore in June 2023 down 2.33% from Rs. 319.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 585.06 crore in June 2023 up 4.89% from Rs. 557.78 crore in June 2022.

    Balkrishna Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.54 in June 2022.

    Balkrishna Ind shares closed at 2,482.55 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.92% returns over the last 6 months and 7.01% over the last 12 months.

    Balkrishna Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,120.022,317.632,646.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,120.022,317.632,646.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,029.341,136.361,377.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.6829.4622.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.7713.75-130.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost105.4794.91107.13
    Depreciation153.71151.45126.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses510.92572.35814.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax327.67319.35329.26
    Other Income103.6853.99102.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax431.35373.34431.58
    Interest20.8024.992.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax410.55348.35428.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax410.55348.35428.84
    Tax98.2792.80109.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities312.28255.55319.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period312.28255.55319.74
    Equity Share Capital38.6638.6638.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1513.2216.54
    Diluted EPS16.1513.2216.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1513.2216.54
    Diluted EPS16.1513.2216.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 7, 2023

