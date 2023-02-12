Balkrishna Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,142.32 crore, up 5.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 2,142.32 crore in December 2022 up 5.54% from Rs. 2,029.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.62 crore in December 2022 down 69.68% from Rs. 328.58 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 300.36 crore in December 2022 down 45.88% from Rs. 555.02 crore in December 2021.
Balkrishna Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.99 in December 2021.
|Balkrishna Ind shares closed at 2,302.70 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.52% returns over the last 6 months and 1.29% over the last 12 months.
|Balkrishna Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,142.32
|2,704.29
|2,029.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,142.32
|2,704.29
|2,029.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,082.52
|1,207.41
|994.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.95
|25.76
|20.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|28.49
|135.86
|-49.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|99.90
|102.22
|96.69
|Depreciation
|144.92
|134.06
|114.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|647.21
|788.50
|523.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|112.33
|310.48
|328.91
|Other Income
|43.11
|225.96
|111.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|155.44
|536.44
|440.51
|Interest
|13.60
|4.31
|1.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|141.84
|532.13
|438.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|141.84
|532.13
|438.72
|Tax
|42.22
|128.33
|110.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|99.62
|403.80
|328.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|99.62
|403.80
|328.58
|Equity Share Capital
|38.66
|38.66
|38.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.15
|20.89
|16.99
|Diluted EPS
|5.15
|20.89
|16.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.15
|20.89
|16.99
|Diluted EPS
|5.15
|20.89
|16.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
