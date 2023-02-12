English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Balkrishna Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,142.32 crore, up 5.54% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 2,142.32 crore in December 2022 up 5.54% from Rs. 2,029.95 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.62 crore in December 2022 down 69.68% from Rs. 328.58 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 300.36 crore in December 2022 down 45.88% from Rs. 555.02 crore in December 2021.
    Balkrishna Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.99 in December 2021.Balkrishna Ind shares closed at 2,302.70 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.52% returns over the last 6 months and 1.29% over the last 12 months.
    Balkrishna Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,142.322,704.292,029.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,142.322,704.292,029.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,082.521,207.41994.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.9525.7620.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.49135.86-49.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.90102.2296.69
    Depreciation144.92134.06114.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses647.21788.50523.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.33310.48328.91
    Other Income43.11225.96111.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.44536.44440.51
    Interest13.604.311.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax141.84532.13438.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax141.84532.13438.72
    Tax42.22128.33110.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities99.62403.80328.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period99.62403.80328.58
    Equity Share Capital38.6638.6638.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.1520.8916.99
    Diluted EPS5.1520.8916.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.1520.8916.99
    Diluted EPS5.1520.8916.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited