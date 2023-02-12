Balkrishna Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,142.32 crore, up 5.54% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,142.32 2,704.29 2,029.95 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,142.32 2,704.29 2,029.95 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,082.52 1,207.41 994.86 Purchase of Traded Goods 26.95 25.76 20.12 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.49 135.86 -49.11 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 99.90 102.22 96.69 Depreciation 144.92 134.06 114.51 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 647.21 788.50 523.97 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.33 310.48 328.91 Other Income 43.11 225.96 111.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.44 536.44 440.51 Interest 13.60 4.31 1.79 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 141.84 532.13 438.72 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 141.84 532.13 438.72 Tax 42.22 128.33 110.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 99.62 403.80 328.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 99.62 403.80 328.58 Equity Share Capital 38.66 38.66 38.66 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.15 20.89 16.99 Diluted EPS 5.15 20.89 16.99 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.15 20.89 16.99 Diluted EPS 5.15 20.89 16.99 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited