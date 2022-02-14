Balkrishna Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,029.95 crore, up 34.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,029.95 crore in December 2021 up 34.92% from Rs. 1,504.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.58 crore in December 2021 up 2.08% from Rs. 321.89 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 555.02 crore in December 2021 up 5.17% from Rs. 527.75 crore in December 2020.

Balkrishna Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 16.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.65 in December 2020.

Balkrishna Ind shares closed at 2,177.45 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.74% returns over the last 6 months and 32.09% over the last 12 months.