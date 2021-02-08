Balkrishna Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,504.55 crore, up 29.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,504.55 crore in December 2020 up 29.65% from Rs. 1,160.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 321.89 crore in December 2020 up 45.86% from Rs. 220.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 527.75 crore in December 2020 up 42.04% from Rs. 371.54 crore in December 2019.

Balkrishna Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 16.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.42 in December 2019.

Balkrishna Ind shares closed at 1,798.50 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.01% returns over the last 6 months and 62.27% over the last 12 months.