Balkrishna Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,657.52 crore, up 28.24% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,657.52 crore in September 2022 up 28.24% from Rs. 2,072.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 382.26 crore in September 2022 down 2.24% from Rs. 391.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 652.91 crore in September 2022 down 2.72% from Rs. 671.15 crore in September 2021.

Balkrishna Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.23 in September 2021.

Balkrishna Ind shares closed at 1,891.10 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.66% returns over the last 6 months and -20.95% over the last 12 months.

Balkrishna Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,657.52 2,619.43 2,072.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,657.52 2,619.43 2,072.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,207.39 1,377.93 977.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.85 23.32 17.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 109.49 -150.11 -59.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 113.10 118.82 109.24
Depreciation 137.33 129.27 111.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 775.43 805.49 490.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 288.93 314.71 426.42
Other Income 226.65 105.72 133.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 515.58 420.43 559.72
Interest 4.77 2.95 2.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 510.81 417.48 557.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 510.81 417.48 557.67
Tax 128.55 110.52 166.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 382.26 306.96 391.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 382.26 306.96 391.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 382.26 306.96 391.03
Equity Share Capital 38.66 38.66 38.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.77 15.88 20.23
Diluted EPS 19.77 15.88 20.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.77 15.88 20.23
Diluted EPS 19.77 15.88 20.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
