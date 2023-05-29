Balkrishna Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,317.01 crore, down 2.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,317.01 crore in March 2023 down 2.41% from Rs. 2,374.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 259.80 crore in March 2023 down 30.69% from Rs. 374.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 536.77 crore in March 2023 down 12.36% from Rs. 612.45 crore in March 2022.

Balkrishna Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.39 in March 2022.

Balkrishna Ind shares closed at 2,469.20 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.77% returns over the last 6 months and 12.24% over the last 12 months.