Balkrishna Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,374.21 crore, up 35.4% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,374.21 crore in March 2022 up 35.4% from Rs. 1,753.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 374.84 crore in March 2022 down 1.34% from Rs. 379.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 612.45 crore in March 2022 up 0.11% from Rs. 611.76 crore in March 2021.

Balkrishna Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.65 in March 2021.

Balkrishna Ind shares closed at 1,888.05 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.19% returns over the last 6 months and -0.42% over the last 12 months.

Balkrishna Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,374.21 2,045.81 1,753.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,374.21 2,045.81 1,753.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,122.96 994.86 754.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.40 20.32 22.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.95 -42.70 -53.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 107.14 108.25 101.70
Depreciation 119.53 117.57 106.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 665.58 508.43 378.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 383.55 339.08 444.26
Other Income 109.37 113.04 61.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 492.92 452.12 505.55
Interest 2.55 2.05 2.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 490.37 450.07 502.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 490.37 450.07 502.76
Tax 115.53 111.12 122.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 374.84 338.95 379.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 374.84 338.95 379.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 374.84 338.95 379.95
Equity Share Capital 38.66 38.66 38.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.39 17.53 19.65
Diluted EPS 19.39 17.53 19.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.39 17.53 19.65
Diluted EPS 19.39 17.53 19.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Balkrishna Ind #Balkrishna Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #tyres
first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
