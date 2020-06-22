Balkrishna Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,372.27 crore, up 1.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,372.27 crore in March 2020 up 1.2% from Rs. 1,356.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 264.70 crore in March 2020 up 42.36% from Rs. 185.94 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 449.53 crore in March 2020 up 23.96% from Rs. 362.65 crore in March 2019.

Balkrishna Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 13.69 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.62 in March 2019.

Balkrishna Ind shares closed at 1,215.85 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.61% returns over the last 6 months and 64.42% over the last 12 months.