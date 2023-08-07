English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Balkrishna Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,159.35 crore, down 17.56% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,159.35 crore in June 2023 down 17.56% from Rs. 2,619.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 331.88 crore in June 2023 up 8.12% from Rs. 306.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 606.70 crore in June 2023 up 10.37% from Rs. 549.70 crore in June 2022.

    Balkrishna Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 17.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.88 in June 2022.

    Balkrishna Ind shares closed at 2,482.55 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.92% returns over the last 6 months and 7.01% over the last 12 months.

    Balkrishna Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,159.352,317.012,619.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,159.352,317.012,619.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,029.341,136.361,377.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.5229.7323.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.818.50-150.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost118.63114.99118.82
    Depreciation155.29155.65129.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses499.73547.67805.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax345.65324.11314.71
    Other Income105.7657.01105.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax451.41381.12420.43
    Interest21.7126.102.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax429.70355.02417.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax429.70355.02417.48
    Tax97.8295.22110.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities331.88259.80306.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period331.88259.80306.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates331.88259.80306.96
    Equity Share Capital38.6638.6638.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.1713.4415.88
    Diluted EPS17.1713.4415.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.1713.4415.88
    Diluted EPS17.1713.4415.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Balkrishna Ind #Balkrishna Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #tyres
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!