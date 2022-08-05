 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balkrishna Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,619.43 crore, up 45.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,619.43 crore in June 2022 up 45.29% from Rs. 1,802.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 306.96 crore in June 2022 down 7.14% from Rs. 330.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 549.70 crore in June 2022 down 7.36% from Rs. 593.38 crore in June 2021.

Balkrishna Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.10 in June 2021.

Balkrishna Ind shares closed at 2,319.95 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.29% returns over the last 6 months and -7.07% over the last 12 months.

Balkrishna Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,619.43 2,374.21 1,802.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,619.43 2,374.21 1,802.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,377.93 1,122.96 862.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.32 22.40 17.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -150.11 -46.95 -108.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 118.82 107.14 105.44
Depreciation 129.27 119.53 106.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 805.49 665.58 414.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 314.71 383.55 404.33
Other Income 105.72 109.37 82.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 420.43 492.92 486.54
Interest 2.95 2.55 2.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 417.48 490.37 484.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 417.48 490.37 484.04
Tax 110.52 115.53 153.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 306.96 374.84 330.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 306.96 374.84 330.56
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 306.96 374.84 330.56
Equity Share Capital 38.66 38.66 38.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.88 19.39 17.10
Diluted EPS 15.88 19.39 17.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.88 19.39 17.10
Diluted EPS 15.88 19.39 17.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

