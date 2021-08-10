Balkrishna Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,802.87 crore, up 91.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,802.87 crore in June 2021 up 91.26% from Rs. 942.61 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 330.56 crore in June 2021 up 151.26% from Rs. 131.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 593.38 crore in June 2021 up 114.59% from Rs. 276.52 crore in June 2020.

Balkrishna Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 17.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.81 in June 2020.

Balkrishna Ind shares closed at 2,343.85 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.49% returns over the last 6 months and 72.02% over the last 12 months.