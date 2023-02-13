Balkrishna Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,165.57 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,165.57 crore in December 2022 up 5.85% from Rs. 2,045.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.38 crore in December 2022 down 68.02% from Rs. 338.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.26 crore in December 2022 down 44.84% from Rs. 569.69 crore in December 2021.