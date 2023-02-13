 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balkrishna Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,165.57 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,165.57 crore in December 2022 up 5.85% from Rs. 2,045.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.38 crore in December 2022 down 68.02% from Rs. 338.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.26 crore in December 2022 down 44.84% from Rs. 569.69 crore in December 2021.

Balkrishna Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,165.57 2,657.52 2,045.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,165.57 2,657.52 2,045.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,082.51 1,207.39 994.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.35 25.85 20.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 36.99 109.49 -42.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 112.52 113.10 108.25
Depreciation 148.56 137.33 117.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 636.91 775.43 508.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.73 288.93 339.08
Other Income 44.97 226.65 113.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 165.70 515.58 452.12
Interest 14.22 4.77 2.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 151.48 510.81 450.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 151.48 510.81 450.07
Tax 43.10 128.55 111.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 108.38 382.26 338.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 108.38 382.26 338.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 108.38 382.26 338.95
Equity Share Capital 38.66 38.66 38.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.61 19.77 17.53
Diluted EPS 5.61 19.77 17.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.61 19.77 17.53
Diluted EPS 5.61 19.77 17.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited