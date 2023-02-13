English
    Balkrishna Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,165.57 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,165.57 crore in December 2022 up 5.85% from Rs. 2,045.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.38 crore in December 2022 down 68.02% from Rs. 338.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.26 crore in December 2022 down 44.84% from Rs. 569.69 crore in December 2021.

    Balkrishna Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,165.572,657.522,045.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,165.572,657.522,045.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,082.511,207.39994.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.3525.8520.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks36.99109.49-42.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost112.52113.10108.25
    Depreciation148.56137.33117.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses636.91775.43508.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.73288.93339.08
    Other Income44.97226.65113.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax165.70515.58452.12
    Interest14.224.772.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax151.48510.81450.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax151.48510.81450.07
    Tax43.10128.55111.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities108.38382.26338.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period108.38382.26338.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates108.38382.26338.95
    Equity Share Capital38.6638.6638.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.6119.7717.53
    Diluted EPS5.6119.7717.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.6119.7717.53
    Diluted EPS5.6119.7717.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
