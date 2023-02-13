Balkrishna Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,165.57 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,165.57 crore in December 2022 up 5.85% from Rs. 2,045.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.38 crore in December 2022 down 68.02% from Rs. 338.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.26 crore in December 2022 down 44.84% from Rs. 569.69 crore in December 2021.

Balkrishna Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.53 in December 2021.

Read More

Balkrishna Ind shares closed at 2,308.25 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.67% returns over the last 6 months and 1.62% over the last 12 months.