    Balgopal Commer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.93 crore, up 53.55% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balgopal Commercial are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.93 crore in September 2022 up 53.55% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2022 up 53.2% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2022 up 70.43% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

    Balgopal Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in September 2021.

    Balgopal Commer shares closed at 33.20 on November 09, 2022 (BSE)

    Balgopal Commercial
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.931.172.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.931.172.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.713.822.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.94-2.89-0.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.05
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.010.130.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.120.05-0.26
    Other Income1.840.041.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.960.091.15
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.960.091.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.960.091.15
    Tax0.21-0.340.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.750.431.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.750.431.14
    Equity Share Capital16.5116.5116.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.060.260.69
    Diluted EPS1.060.260.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.060.260.69
    Diluted EPS1.060.260.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:28 pm