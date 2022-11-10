Balgopal Commer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.93 crore, up 53.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.93 crore in September 2022 up 53.55% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2022 up 53.2% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2022 up 70.43% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

Balgopal Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in September 2021.

Balgopal Commer shares closed at 33.20 on November 09, 2022 (BSE)