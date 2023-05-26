English
    Balgopal Commer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, down 33.76% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balgopal Commercial are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in March 2023 down 33.76% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2023 down 541.05% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2023 down 747.83% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

    Balgopal Commer shares closed at 23.86 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.69% returns over the last 6 months

    Balgopal Commercial
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.082.011.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.082.011.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.751.751.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.280.150.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.05
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.070.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.00-0.53
    Other Income-3.811.870.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.901.88-0.46
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.901.88-0.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.901.88-0.46
    Tax-0.120.110.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.781.77-0.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.781.77-0.59
    Equity Share Capital16.5116.5116.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.291.07-0.36
    Diluted EPS-2.291.07-0.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.291.07-0.36
    Diluted EPS-2.291.07-0.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 26, 2023