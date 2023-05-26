Balgopal Commer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, down 33.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in March 2023 down 33.76% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2023 down 541.05% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2023 down 747.83% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

Balgopal Commer shares closed at 23.86 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.69% returns over the last 6 months