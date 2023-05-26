Balgopal Commer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, down 33.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balgopal Commercial are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in March 2023 down 33.76% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2023 down 541.05% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2023 down 747.83% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.
Balgopal Commer shares closed at 23.86 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.69% returns over the last 6 months
|Balgopal Commercial
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.08
|2.01
|1.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.08
|2.01
|1.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.75
|1.75
|1.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|0.15
|0.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.07
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.00
|-0.53
|Other Income
|-3.81
|1.87
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.90
|1.88
|-0.46
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.90
|1.88
|-0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.90
|1.88
|-0.46
|Tax
|-0.12
|0.11
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.78
|1.77
|-0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.78
|1.77
|-0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|16.51
|16.51
|16.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.29
|1.07
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.29
|1.07
|-0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.29
|1.07
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.29
|1.07
|-0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited