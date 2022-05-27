Balgopal Commer Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore, up 1772.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore in March 2022 up 1772.94% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 132.31% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 122.22% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2021.

Balgopal Commer shares closed at 15.43 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)