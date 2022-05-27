Balgopal Commer Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore, up 1772.94% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balgopal Commercial are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore in March 2022 up 1772.94% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 132.31% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 122.22% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2021.
Balgopal Commer shares closed at 15.43 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)
|Balgopal Commercial
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.64
|1.83
|0.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.64
|1.83
|0.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.17
|2.21
|1.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.73
|-0.50
|-0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.07
|0.08
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.02
|0.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|0.02
|-1.62
|Other Income
|0.07
|-2.10
|3.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-2.08
|2.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-2.08
|2.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.46
|-2.08
|2.07
|Tax
|0.12
|-0.18
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.59
|-1.90
|1.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.59
|-1.90
|1.82
|Equity Share Capital
|16.51
|16.51
|16.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-1.15
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-1.15
|1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-1.15
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-1.15
|1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
