Balgopal Commer Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 94.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2021 down 94.55% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2021 up 161.81% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2021 up 161.42% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2020.

Balgopal Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.79 in March 2020.

Balgopal Commer shares closed at 3.00 on January 13, 2021 (BSE)