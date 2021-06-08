MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Balgopal Commer Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 94.55% Y-o-Y

June 08, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balgopal Commercial are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2021 down 94.55% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2021 up 161.81% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2021 up 161.42% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2020.

Balgopal Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.79 in March 2020.

Close

Balgopal Commer shares closed at 3.00 on January 13, 2021 (BSE)

Balgopal Commercial
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.342.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.090.342.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1.310.251.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.360.080.94
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.080.120.04
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.670.030.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.62-0.13-0.16
Other Income3.682.090.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.071.950.81
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.071.950.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.071.950.81
Tax0.250.35--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.821.610.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.821.610.81
Equity Share Capital16.5116.5116.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.100.970.49
Diluted EPS1.100.970.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.100.970.49
Diluted EPS1.100.970.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Balgopal Commer #Balgopal Commercial #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
first published: Jun 8, 2021 09:22 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey