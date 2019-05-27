Balgopal Commer Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore, up 61.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore in March 2019 up 61.81% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019 up 114.91% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2019 up 122.93% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2018.

Balgopal Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.16 in March 2018.

