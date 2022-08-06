Balgopal Commer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 41.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in June 2022 down 41.16% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 down 73.79% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 94.89% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2021.

Balgopal Commer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2021.

Balgopal Commer shares closed at 16.20 on July 11, 2022 (BSE)