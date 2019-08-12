Balgopal Commer Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore, up 53.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balgopal Commercial are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore in June 2019 up 53.09% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2019 up 24.25% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2019 up 23.36% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2018.
Balgopal Commer shares closed at 10.00 on April 12, 2016 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 12:48 pm