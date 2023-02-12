Balgopal Commer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 10.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in December 2022 up 10.15% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 193.18% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 up 190.38% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.