Balgopal Commer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 10.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balgopal Commercial are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in December 2022 up 10.15% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 193.18% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 up 190.38% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.

Balgopal Commercial
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.01 3.93 1.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.01 3.93 1.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.75 5.71 2.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.15 -1.94 -0.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.05 0.07
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 -0.01 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.12 0.02
Other Income 1.87 1.84 -2.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.88 1.96 -2.08
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.88 1.96 -2.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.88 1.96 -2.08
Tax 0.11 0.21 -0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.77 1.75 -1.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.77 1.75 -1.90
Equity Share Capital 16.51 16.51 16.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.07 1.06 -1.15
Diluted EPS 1.07 1.06 -1.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.07 1.06 -1.15
Diluted EPS 1.07 1.06 -1.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited