Balgopal Commer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 10.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in December 2022 up 10.15% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 193.18% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 up 190.38% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.

Balgopal Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in December 2021.

Balgopal Commer shares closed at 27.45 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 158.72% returns over the last 12 months.