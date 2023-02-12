English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Balgopal Commer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 10.15% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balgopal Commercial are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in December 2022 up 10.15% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 193.18% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 up 190.38% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.

    Balgopal Commercial
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.013.931.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.013.931.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.755.712.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.15-1.94-0.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.050.07
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.07-0.010.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.120.02
    Other Income1.871.84-2.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.881.96-2.08
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.881.96-2.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.881.96-2.08
    Tax0.110.21-0.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.771.75-1.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.771.75-1.90
    Equity Share Capital16.5116.5116.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.071.06-1.15
    Diluted EPS1.071.06-1.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.071.06-1.15
    Diluted EPS1.071.06-1.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited