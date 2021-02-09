Balgopal Commer Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 83.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2020 down 83.61% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2020 up 98.34% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2020 up 140.74% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2019.

Balgopal Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2019.

Balgopal Commer shares closed at 3.00 on January 13, 2021 (BSE)