Balgopal Commer Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, down 67.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in December 2018 down 67.91% from Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 down 85.27% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 87.14% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2017.

Balgopal Commer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2017.

Balgopal Commer shares closed at 10.00 on April 12, 2016 (BSE)