Balaxi Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore, down 15.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore in September 2022 down 15.66% from Rs. 33.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.98 crore in September 2022 down 1.43% from Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in September 2022 up 9.64% from Rs. 5.50 crore in September 2021.

Balaxi Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.03 in September 2021.

Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 625.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.71% returns over the last 6 months and 10.44% over the last 12 months.