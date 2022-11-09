English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Balaxi Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore, down 15.66% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore in September 2022 down 15.66% from Rs. 33.51 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.98 crore in September 2022 down 1.43% from Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in September 2022 up 9.64% from Rs. 5.50 crore in September 2021.

    Balaxi Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.03 in September 2021.

    Close

    Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 625.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.71% returns over the last 6 months and 10.44% over the last 12 months.

    Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.2626.4533.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.2626.4533.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.1519.9626.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.171.120.69
    Depreciation0.080.080.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1.421.151.24
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.444.165.19
    Other Income2.502.570.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.956.735.43
    Interest0.020.200.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.926.535.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.926.535.41
    Tax1.951.201.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.985.344.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.985.344.03
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.985.344.03
    Diluted EPS3.985.344.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.985.344.03
    Diluted EPS3.985.344.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Balaxi Pharma #Balaxi Pharmaceuticals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:00 pm