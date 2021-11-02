Balaxi Pharma Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.51 crore, up 50.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.51 crore in September 2021 up 50.89% from Rs. 22.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2021 down 5.37% from Rs. 4.26 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.50 crore in September 2021 down 3.85% from Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2020.

Balaxi Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.26 in September 2020.

Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 580.70 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.91% returns over the last 6 months and -26.48% over the last 12 months.