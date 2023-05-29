Balaxi Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.35 crore, up 47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 30.35 crore in March 2023 up 47% from Rs. 20.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2023 up 11.82% from Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2023 up 12.05% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022.
Balaxi Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.53 in March 2022.
|Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 570.30 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.04% returns over the last 6 months and 47.12% over the last 12 months.
|Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.35
|23.07
|20.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.35
|23.07
|20.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.87
|17.12
|14.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.24
|1.31
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.84
|1.07
|1.09
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.13
|3.48
|3.83
|Other Income
|0.18
|1.34
|1.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.31
|4.83
|4.90
|Interest
|0.23
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.09
|4.81
|4.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.09
|4.81
|4.88
|Tax
|1.14
|1.28
|1.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.94
|3.53
|3.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.94
|3.53
|3.53
|Equity Share Capital
|10.18
|10.02
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|47.91
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.90
|3.52
|3.53
|Diluted EPS
|3.83
|3.44
|3.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.90
|3.52
|3.53
|Diluted EPS
|3.83
|3.44
|3.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited