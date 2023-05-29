English
    Balaxi Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.35 crore, up 47% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 30.35 crore in March 2023 up 47% from Rs. 20.65 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2023 up 11.82% from Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2023 up 12.05% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022.
    Balaxi Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.53 in March 2022.Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 570.30 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.04% returns over the last 6 months and 47.12% over the last 12 months.
    Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.3523.0720.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.3523.0720.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.8717.1214.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.241.310.78
    Depreciation0.270.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.841.071.09
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.133.483.83
    Other Income0.181.341.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.314.834.90
    Interest0.230.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.094.814.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.094.814.88
    Tax1.141.281.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.943.533.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.943.533.53
    Equity Share Capital10.1810.0210.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----47.91
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.903.523.53
    Diluted EPS3.833.443.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.903.523.53
    Diluted EPS3.833.443.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
