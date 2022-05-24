Balaxi Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.65 crore, down 8.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.65 crore in March 2022 down 8.63% from Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2022 up 11.61% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022 up 7.56% from Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2021.

Balaxi Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.16 in March 2021.