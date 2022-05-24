Balaxi Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.65 crore, down 8.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.65 crore in March 2022 down 8.63% from Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2022 up 11.61% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022 up 7.56% from Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2021.
Balaxi Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.16 in March 2021.
|
|Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.65
|17.95
|22.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.65
|17.95
|22.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.87
|13.05
|16.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.78
|0.81
|0.57
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1.09
|1.16
|0.91
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.83
|2.85
|4.57
|Other Income
|1.07
|0.45
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.90
|3.30
|4.61
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.88
|3.28
|4.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.88
|3.28
|4.61
|Tax
|1.35
|0.80
|1.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.53
|2.47
|3.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.53
|2.47
|3.16
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|47.91
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.53
|2.47
|3.16
|Diluted EPS
|3.53
|2.47
|3.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.53
|2.47
|3.16
|Diluted EPS
|3.53
|2.47
|3.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited