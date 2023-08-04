Balaxi Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.04 crore, down 5.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.04 crore in June 2023 down 5.34% from Rs. 26.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2023 down 52.13% from Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.90 crore in June 2023 down 42.73% from Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2022.

Balaxi Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.34 in June 2022.

Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 480.35 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.65% returns over the last 6 months and 7.39% over the last 12 months.