    Balaxi Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.04 crore, down 5.34% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.04 crore in June 2023 down 5.34% from Rs. 26.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2023 down 52.13% from Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.90 crore in June 2023 down 42.73% from Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2022.

    Balaxi Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.34 in June 2022.

    Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 480.35 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.65% returns over the last 6 months and 7.39% over the last 12 months.

    Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.0430.3526.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.0430.3526.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.1422.8719.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.241.241.12
    Depreciation0.130.270.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.890.841.15
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.645.134.16
    Other Income0.130.182.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.775.316.73
    Interest0.260.230.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.515.096.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.515.096.53
    Tax0.951.141.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.553.945.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.553.945.34
    Equity Share Capital10.2310.1810.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.503.905.34
    Diluted EPS2.473.835.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.503.905.34
    Diluted EPS2.473.835.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 12:44 pm

