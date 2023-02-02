Balaxi Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.07 crore, up 28.49% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 23.07 crore in December 2022 up 28.49% from Rs. 17.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2022 up 42.75% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2022 up 45.27% from Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2021.
Balaxi Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in December 2021.
|Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 531.60 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.12% returns over the last 6 months and 9.28% over the last 12 months.
|Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.07
|28.26
|17.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.07
|28.26
|17.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.12
|22.15
|13.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.31
|1.17
|0.81
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1.07
|1.42
|1.16
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.48
|3.44
|2.85
|Other Income
|1.34
|2.50
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.83
|5.95
|3.30
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.81
|5.92
|3.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.81
|5.92
|3.28
|Tax
|1.28
|1.95
|0.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.53
|3.98
|2.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.53
|3.98
|2.47
|Equity Share Capital
|10.02
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.52
|3.98
|2.47
|Diluted EPS
|3.44
|3.98
|2.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.52
|3.98
|2.47
|Diluted EPS
|3.44
|3.98
|2.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited