    Balaxi Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.07 crore, up 28.49% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 23.07 crore in December 2022 up 28.49% from Rs. 17.95 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2022 up 42.75% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2022 up 45.27% from Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2021.
    Balaxi Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in December 2021.Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 531.60 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.12% returns over the last 6 months and 9.28% over the last 12 months.
    Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.0728.2617.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.0728.2617.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.1222.1513.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.311.170.81
    Depreciation0.080.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1.071.421.16
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.483.442.85
    Other Income1.342.500.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.835.953.30
    Interest0.010.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.815.923.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.815.923.28
    Tax1.281.950.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.533.982.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.533.982.47
    Equity Share Capital10.0210.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.523.982.47
    Diluted EPS3.443.982.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.523.982.47
    Diluted EPS3.443.982.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited