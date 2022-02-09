Balaxi Pharma Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.95 crore, down 14.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.95 crore in December 2021 down 14.15% from Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2021 down 17.64% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2021 down 17.36% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2020.

Balaxi Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.47 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.00 in December 2020.