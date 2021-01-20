Balaxi Pharma Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.91 crore, up 59.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.91 crore in December 2020 up 59.11% from Rs. 13.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2020 up 21.42% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2020 up 18.21% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2019.

Balaxi Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.47 in December 2019.