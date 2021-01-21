Balaxi Pharma Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.91 crore, up 59.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.91 crore in December 2020 up 59.11% from Rs. 13.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2020 up 21.42% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2020 up 18.21% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2019.

Balaxi Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.47 in December 2019.

Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 643.65 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 304.43% returns over the last 6 months and 794.58% over the last 12 months.