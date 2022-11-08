 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balaxi Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.38 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 86.38 crore in September 2022 up 23% from Rs. 70.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.49 crore in September 2022 up 28.48% from Rs. 12.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.89 crore in September 2022 up 33.31% from Rs. 14.17 crore in September 2021.

Balaxi Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 15.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.05 in September 2021.

Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 617.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.88% returns over the last 6 months and 9.00% over the last 12 months.

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 86.38 82.78 70.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 86.38 82.78 70.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 50.34 48.26 51.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.50 7.08 2.27
Depreciation 0.19 0.19 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 2.86
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.79 13.69 --
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.56 13.56 13.91
Other Income 4.14 3.28 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.70 16.84 14.05
Interest 0.02 0.20 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.68 16.65 14.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.68 16.65 14.03
Tax 3.19 2.50 1.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.49 14.15 12.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.49 14.15 12.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.49 14.15 12.05
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.49 14.15 12.05
Diluted EPS 15.49 14.15 12.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.49 14.15 12.05
Diluted EPS 15.49 14.15 12.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Nov 8, 2022
