Balaxi Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.38 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.38 crore in September 2022 up 23% from Rs. 70.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.49 crore in September 2022 up 28.48% from Rs. 12.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.89 crore in September 2022 up 33.31% from Rs. 14.17 crore in September 2021.

Balaxi Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 15.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.05 in September 2021.

Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 617.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.88% returns over the last 6 months and 9.00% over the last 12 months.