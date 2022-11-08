English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Balaxi Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.38 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 86.38 crore in September 2022 up 23% from Rs. 70.23 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.49 crore in September 2022 up 28.48% from Rs. 12.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.89 crore in September 2022 up 33.31% from Rs. 14.17 crore in September 2021.

    Balaxi Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 15.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.05 in September 2021.

    Close

    Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 617.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.88% returns over the last 6 months and 9.00% over the last 12 months.

    Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations86.3882.7870.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations86.3882.7870.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.3448.2651.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.507.082.27
    Depreciation0.190.190.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----2.86
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.7913.69--
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.5613.5613.91
    Other Income4.143.280.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7016.8414.05
    Interest0.020.200.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.6816.6514.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.6816.6514.03
    Tax3.192.501.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.4914.1512.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.4914.1512.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.4914.1512.05
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4914.1512.05
    Diluted EPS15.4914.1512.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4914.1512.05
    Diluted EPS15.4914.1512.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Balaxi Pharma #Balaxi Pharmaceuticals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:28 pm