    Balaxi Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.68 crore, down 9.45% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.68 crore in March 2023 down 9.45% from Rs. 89.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2023 down 36.27% from Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.53 crore in March 2023 down 18.05% from Rs. 15.29 crore in March 2022.

    Balaxi Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.71 in March 2022.

    Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 599.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.97% returns over the last 6 months and 44.97% over the last 12 months.

    Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.6886.5889.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.6886.5889.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.0852.7360.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.887.495.23
    Depreciation1.190.190.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses9.9811.0611.65
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.5615.1011.06
    Other Income-0.22-4.574.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.3410.5415.12
    Interest0.270.010.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.0710.5315.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.0710.5315.02
    Tax2.972.302.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.108.2312.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.108.2312.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.108.2312.71
    Equity Share Capital10.1810.0210.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----103.16
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.018.2112.71
    Diluted EPS7.868.0312.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.018.2112.71
    Diluted EPS7.868.0312.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

