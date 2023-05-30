Balaxi Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.68 crore, down 9.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.68 crore in March 2023 down 9.45% from Rs. 89.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2023 down 36.27% from Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.53 crore in March 2023 down 18.05% from Rs. 15.29 crore in March 2022.

Balaxi Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.71 in March 2022.

Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 599.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.97% returns over the last 6 months and 44.97% over the last 12 months.