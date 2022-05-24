Balaxi Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.10 crore, up 68.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.10 crore in March 2022 up 68.26% from Rs. 52.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2022 up 52.02% from Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.29 crore in March 2022 up 52.44% from Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2021.

Balaxi Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 12.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.36 in March 2021.

Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 437.25 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.44% returns over the last 6 months and -32.46% over the last 12 months.