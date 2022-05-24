 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Balaxi Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.10 crore, up 68.26% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaxi Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.10 crore in March 2022 up 68.26% from Rs. 52.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2022 up 52.02% from Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.29 crore in March 2022 up 52.44% from Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2021.

Balaxi Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 12.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.36 in March 2021.

Balaxi Pharma shares closed at 437.25 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.44% returns over the last 6 months and -32.46% over the last 12 months.

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.10 61.72 52.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.10 61.72 52.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 60.99 42.00 37.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.23 2.59 2.28
Depreciation 0.17 0.16 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 11.65 3.58 2.53
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- --
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.06 13.40 10.26
Other Income 4.07 -0.40 -0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.12 13.00 9.97
Interest 0.10 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.02 12.98 9.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.02 12.98 9.97
Tax 2.31 0.80 1.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.71 12.18 8.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.71 12.18 8.36
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.71 12.18 8.36
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 103.16 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.71 12.18 8.36
Diluted EPS 12.71 12.18 8.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.71 12.18 8.36
Diluted EPS 12.71 12.18 8.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Balaxi Pharma #Balaxi Pharmaceuticals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
first published: May 24, 2022 11:09 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.